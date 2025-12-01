Lahaina Brewing Co. launches ‘Crafted for Community’ initiative giving back, one pint at a time

Mary Anderson, president and owner, Lahaina Brewing Co.

Lahaina Brewing Co. has announced a new charitable initiative, “Crafted for Community,” launching on Giving Tuesday. Beginning Dec. 2, 2025, a portion of Lokahi Pilsner sales will be donated each quarter to a rotating Hawaiʻi nonprofit.

Maui United Way will be the inaugural beneficiary. The organization has played a significant role in supporting local families, coordinating emergency relief and uplifting community programs in the wake of the 2023 wildfires.

“At Lahaina Brewing Co., we believe great beer should do more than just bring people together — it should help strengthen the community around it,” said Mary Anderson, owner of Lahaina Brewing Co. “Through Crafted for Community, we’re putting our values into action and creating a way for every pint to make a difference.”

Lahaina Brewing Co. operates the Upcountry Taproom in Pukalani and the Wailea Craft Kitchen, connecting Maui’s diverse communities “through good beer and good food.”

Since reopening after the 2023 wildfires, the company says it has made community support a cornerstone of its identity, partnering with organizations such as Maui Health Foundationʻs Kōkua for a Cause, Pink Boots Society, Maui Paddling Hui, Maui Humane Society and Fresh Help Maui.

Why Lokahi Pilsner?

The Lokahi Pilsner was chosen as the centerpiece of Lahaina Brewing Co.’s Crafted for Community initiative because of what its name represents. In Hawaiian, lōkahi means unity, balance and harmony. Lahaina Brewing Co. says the beer represents the coming together of many hands for a shared purpose.

By dedicating a portion of Lokahi Pilsner sales to community organizations, Lahaina Brewing Co. hopes to turn “every pour into a small act of giving, — a reminder that when we work together, even something as simple as sharing a beer can help build a stronger Maui.”