Minit Stop / Street Bikers United kick off the 2025 Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive

Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive. PC: courtesy

Minit Stop continues its long-standing partnership with Street Bikers United Hawaiʻi to support the 2025 Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive. For more than 45 years, SBU has been a dedicated supporter of the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign, helping bring holiday cheer to thousands of keiki across the state.

In 2024, SBU collected more than 3,000 toys and $18,968 in donations, helping ensure a brighter holiday season for local children in need.

This year, the community is invited to support the 2025 Toys for Tots campaign by making a monetary donation at any Minit Stop location statewide. Guests may contribute by purchasing $1 or $5 donation tickets at checkout. Donor names will be proudly displayed in-store, and all proceeds will be used to purchase toys for Hawaiʻi’s keiki.

Street Bikers United Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and advocating for Hawaiʻi’s motorcycle community, continues to play a central role in the success of the annual toy drive.

Ron Panzo, President of SBU, said, “Every year, we’re inspired by the generosity of our partners and the people of Hawaiʻi. Their support allows us to bring joy to thousands of keiki during the holiday season. We’re grateful for everyone who helps make this mission possible.”

Greg Cabanting, General Manager at Minit Stop said, “At Minit Stop and ʻOhana Fuels, giving back to our communities is part of who we are. The Toys for Tots drive is one of the most meaningful traditions we support, and we encourage everyone to join us in making this year’s campaign another great success.”

For more information on SBU’s Toys for Tots activities on Maui and throughout Hawaiʻi, or to learn more about upcoming SBU events, visit mauitoys4tots.org or contact your nearest SBU chapter.