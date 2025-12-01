Public encouraged to support University of Hawaiʻi students on Giving Tuesday

University of Hawaiʻi’s annual Giving Tuesday kicks off Dec. 2, rallying all of Hawaiʻi for a 24-hour campaign to support students throughout all 10 of the university’s campuses.

The effort helps ensure students have essential resources, plus the encouragement and opportunities they need to stay on their academic path.

Support from Giving Day strengthens University of Hawaiʻi’s basic needs programs. (Photo Courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi)

“[University of Hawaiʻi] students face real challenges right now, including the most basic of needs such as food, housing and financial resources,” said University of Hawaiʻi Foundation Chief Executive Officer and University of Hawaiʻi Vice President of Advancement Tim Dolan in an announcement about the annual fundraising day. “[University of Hawaiʻi] Giving Tuesday is about coming together as a community with each gift making a difference.”

The struggle isn’t abstract for many students.

Hawaiʻi Community College freshman Blake Pena-Perez has faced rising rent and food costs, which make it difficult for him to stay afloat.

“There were days I didn’t know what I’d eat,” recalled the student at the Hilo community college in the university announcement. “That kind of stress takes over your whole life.”

Pena-Perez was able to cover his tuition, as well as pay for such other basic needs as food, gasoline, new tires and an oil change to keep his van running because he received an Ēlama and Hilo One Scholarship.

Unfortunately, he isn’t the only student facing such challenges, which can often derail dreams and delay graduation.

University of Hawaiʻi Giving Tuesday shines a light on these realities and offers a way for alumni, friends and supporters from the community at large to step in and help.

Hundreds of donors contributed to programs last year, providing emergency financial aid, food assistance and scholarships.

Their generosity helped students stay enrolled and focused on their studies. The goal this year is to build on that momentum and reach even more students who need support.

“Every dollar counts,” Dolan emphasized. “When you give, you’re not just helping a student, you’re investing in Hawai‘i’s future. Our graduates go on to strengthen communities, lead businesses and contribute to the well-being of our islands.”

Make a meaningful difference in a University of Hawaiʻi student’s life this Giving Tuesday.

Students received food and essential supplies at a Hawaiʻi Community College basic needs distribution event in Hilo. (Photo Courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi)

Your generosity helps ensure they can stay focused on their goals even when unexpected challenges arise. A gift on Dec. 2 also provides immediate support, letting students know they are cared for, valued and able to thrive.

Visit the Giving Tuesday website to learn more or make a gift early.

