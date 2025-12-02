Help bring Christmas joy to keiki and kūpuna in need, through Dec. 12 

Angel Tree. PC: Maui County Federal Credit Union.

Maui County Federal Credit Union (FCU) is partnering with The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to brighten the holidays for keiki and kūpuna in need across Maui. Now through Dec. 12, 2025, community members are encouraged to visit any Maui County FCU branch in Kahului, Lahaina, or Wailuku to pick up an Angel Tree tag, purchase the requested gift, and return it with the tag to the same branch.

Angel Tree tags may be picked up, and gifts may be dropped off during branch business hours:

Kahului Branch: 270 Dairy Road, Maui Marketplace

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lahaina Branch: 2580 Kekaa Drive, Suite 117, Fairway Shops at Kaʻanapali

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wailuku Branch: 224 Kehalani Village Drive

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“It is a joyous time of year when we get to bring out the Angel Trees and partner with The Salvation Army to share Christmas cheer with Maui kids and seniors,” said Maui County FCU President and CEO Michele Kawahara. “We hope to spread aloha and inspire the gift of giving, so more families can experience the joy of unwrapping presents on Christmas.”

“We are grateful to Maui County Federal Credit Union and their members for supporting individuals in need across Maui for the sixth consecutive year,” said Captain Steven Howard, Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “With many families continuing to struggle financially, these Christmas gifts help bring magic to children and seniors and ease the stress on their families during the holiday season.”

Families seeking assistance may contact The Salvation Army Family Services in Kahului at 808-871-6270. For more information, visit kahului.salvationarmy.org.