Lahaina students design Hawaiʻi’s ornaments for National Christmas Tree display in D.C.

December 2, 2025, 11:00 AM HST
Lahaina students design Hawaiʻi ornaments for National Christmas Tree display in D.C. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

Students from Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School are bringing the aloha spirit to the nation’s capital this holiday season. Young artists in grades K–5 will have their hand-drawn ornament designs on display at the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Each ornament reflects the students’ creativity and connection to Hawaiian culture, featuring local themes such as native plants and animals, hula, surfing, the shaka, ʻukulele and Lahaina town. The school was selected to represent Hawaiʻi as part of the annual program, which showcases student-designed ornaments from all US states and territories. View the ornament designs in detail here.

“We are incredibly honored to have our students’ artwork displayed on a national stage,” Nāhiʻenaʻena Principal Ian Haskins said. “Their ornaments capture the essence of our islands and the resilience and pride of our Lahaina community. This experience helps our students see how their voices and creativity can reach far beyond our islands and bring aloha to the world.”

Beginning with the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Dec. 4, the ornaments will be displayed throughout the holiday season at President’s Park, where millions of visitors in person and online will have a chance to admire the students’ work.

Comments

