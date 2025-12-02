Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center unveils plans for new environmentally responsible youth center

Video workshop with PYCC. PC: Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center

The Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center (PYCC) announced plans to replace its aging building with a brand new environmentally responsible structure, launching a long-term project that prioritizes safety, climate resilience, cultural place-keeping and expanded youth services for Maui’s North Shore.

Daily recreation with PYCC. PC: Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center

For over 30 years, PYCC has operated from a century-old plantation-style residence located directly on the shoreline. With coastal erosion and rising sea levels placing the facility in jeopardy, organization leaders say a “managed retreat” in alignment with Maui County’s climate adaptation guidance is in order. The new building will relocate PYCC’s services mauka to safeguard the organization’s future and ensure safe and reliable services for Maui’s youth.

Youth activities with PYCC. PC: Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center

“The shoreline is rising, and our center is sitting directly in harm’s way,” says Billy Jalbert, President of PYCC’s Board of Directors. “We owe it to our keiki and to the generations that follow to build a safe, resilient, world-class structure. This project isn’t just a new building — it is a commitment to Maui’s youth, culture, and environment.”

Activities with PYCC. PC: Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The newly proposed structure will relocate PYCC’s programs out of the immediate coastal hazard zone while creating much-needed space to grow the nonprofit’s youth services, mentorship opportunities, and arts and cultural activities.

Thoughtfully designed to enhance accessibility and safety, the new facility will also embrace sustainable materials, energy-efficient systems, and responsible construction practices that reflect the center’s commitment to caring for Maui’s future. Most importantly, it will serve as a welcoming, long-term home for the community – a place built to support, inspire, and uplift Maui’s youth for the next 50 years and beyond, according to organization leaders.

Youth activities with PYCC. PC: Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center

PYCC’s past several years of planning has included hearing from the public through community meetings and receiving design input from professional architects. They are now ready to enter the review process with the County of Maui, anticipating a conclusion in their design/permitting process in late 2026, and a goal of breaking ground in 2027.

Youth activities with PYCC. PC: Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center, founded in 1993, provides a safe and supportive environment for Maui’s young people to explore their passions, build life skills, and connect with their community. PYCC serves hundreds of youths through programs including Radio KOPO-LP, Hekili Multimedia Lab, Mālama Pono Project Venture, Pāʻia Bay Café, StoneWave Skate Park, ocean sports and outdoor programs, their Girls Club, leadership development and valuable life skills. Learn more about their activities and programs at www.pyccmaui.org.