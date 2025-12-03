Maui News

Kahului woman reported missing, last seen on Saturday

December 3, 2025, 9:55 AM HST
* Updated December 3, 10:09 AM
Jelkan Ruben, 64, of Kahului. PC: courtesy

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Jelkan Ruben, 64, of Kahului.

Ruben was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, by a family member after she failed to return home. She was last seen at her residence on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at approximately 8 p.m.

Ruben does not have a vehicle or a cell phone. 

Ruben is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs approximately 280 pounds.  She has brown hair and brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing a purple colored dress and slippers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ruben is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-034981.

