Lahaina Rotary club tours Mahi Pono operations in Central Maui

At the conclusion of their tour of the packing facility, members and friends of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset were joined by tour guide Alika Kanae. Each attendee received a complimentary bag of lemons and limes that had been packed earlier that morning. (PC: Mahi Pono)

Members and guests of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset recently toured Mahi Pono’s operations where they met farm managers and visited crop fields.

Participants also learned how Mahi Pono’s non-GMO division, Maui Harvest, produces quality local crops that reduce Hawaiʻi’s reliance on imports. Maui Harvest’s lemons, limes, sweet onions, watermelon and other produce are available in stores and restaurants statewide.

According to the company website, its mission is centered on diversified farming and preserving agricultural land for Hawaiʻi’s long-term benefit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Following the field visits, packing supervisor Alika Kanae guided the participants through an extensive overview of the packing operation. The guests said they were impressed by the sophisticated machinery and advanced technology utilized to efficiently transfer produce from the fields to consumers.

The tour is one of many vocational service projects organized by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. Rotary is a leadership organization made up of local businesses, professional and civic leaders. More information about upcoming speakers and activities is available at https://www.rotarycluboflahainasunset.org.