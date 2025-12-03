Maui News

Maui Family YMCA offers Winter Break Day Camps at three locations

December 3, 2025, 3:00 PM HST
The Maui Family YMCA is hosting Winter Break Day Camps at three sites across the island: Camp ‘Ohana (YMCA in Kahului), Camp Kainalu (Haʻikū Elementary) and Camp Ānuenue (Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary).

Camp Dates

  • Dec. 22–26 (half day on Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25)
  • Dec. 29–Jan. 2 (half day on Dec. 30; closed Jan. 1)

Hours

  • 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. (7 a.m.–2 p.m. on half days)
Campers will take part in activities including arts & crafts, sports, games and e-sports, movies and lūʻau days. Swimming and gardening are offered exclusively at Camp ‘Ohana.

Families can register online using the QR code on the program flyer or by visiting mauiymca.org. Pricing options are available for both YMCA members and non-members. Scholarship support is offered.

For more information, contact the Maui Family YMCA at info@mauiymca.org or 808-242-9007.

