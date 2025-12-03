Maui News
Maui police seek help identifying family for 2 unclaimed bodies
A
A
A
The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the family members of two unclaimed bodies currently held at the department’s forensic facility.
The individuals died in October 2025.
Police say the remains will be cremated if they go unclaimed within a reasonable period of time. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.
|Name
|Age
|Date of Death
|Leslie Ferguson
|76
|10/09/2025
|Randall Miller
|70
|10/20/2025
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments