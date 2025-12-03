Maui police seek help identifying family for 2 unclaimed bodies

Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the family members of two unclaimed bodies currently held at the department’s forensic facility.

The individuals died in October 2025.

Police say the remains will be cremated if they go unclaimed within a reasonable period of time. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.

Name Age Date of Death Leslie Ferguson 76 10/09/2025 Randall Miller 70 10/20/2025