Maui News

Maui police seek help identifying family for 2 unclaimed bodies

December 3, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the family members of two unclaimed bodies currently held at the department’s forensic facility.

The individuals died in October 2025.

Police say the remains will be cremated if they go unclaimed within a reasonable period of time. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.

Name AgeDate of Death
Leslie Ferguson 76 10/09/2025
Randall Miller 70 10/20/2025

