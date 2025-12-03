Maui Surf Forecast for December 04, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 8-12 9-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 06:54 PM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:28 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:59 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:55 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate, medium period west northwest swell (300-330) has been holding today at the nearshore buoys. This swell should hold through tonight, maintaining moderate sized surf along north and west shores. This swell will be reinforced by another on Thursday that should bring surf to close to advisory levels Thursday afternoon into Friday. Another slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive on Friday, which could also reach advisory levels and maintain elevated surf through Friday night. That swell will slowly decline through the weekend. A small medium to long period northwest swell is expected early next week followed by a moderate northwest by the middle of next week.

East shore surf will remain small tonight due to weak winds, then become large and choppy by Thursday as trade winds increase from Thursday through the weekend. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through much of the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.