Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 04, 2025

December 3, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
8-12
9-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 06:54 PM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:28 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:59 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current moderate, medium period west northwest swell (300-330) has been holding today at the nearshore buoys. This swell should hold through tonight, maintaining moderate sized surf along north and west shores. This swell will be reinforced by another on Thursday that should bring surf to close to advisory levels Thursday afternoon into Friday. Another slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive on Friday, which could also reach advisory levels and maintain elevated surf through Friday night. That swell will slowly decline through the weekend. A small medium to long period northwest swell is expected early next week followed by a moderate northwest by the middle of next week. 


East shore surf will remain small tonight due to weak winds, then become large and choppy by Thursday as trade winds increase from Thursday through the weekend. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through much of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
