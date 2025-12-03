Milestone reached with 100th completed structure in wildfire-affected area of West Maui

Construction at Wahikuli – Lahaina. PC: County of Maui

Maui County reached a significant benchmark in its recovery from the 2023 wildfires this week as rebuilding of the 100th structure was completed, the County of Maui Department of Public Works Development Services Administration announced Tuesday.

In its weekly update of permitting numbers Monday, County-contracted 4Leaf Inc. reported 96 permits completed in Lahaina (88 residential, eight nonresidential) and four completed in Kula (all residential). A completed permit means the structure has completed final inspection and is ready to be inhabited.

Wahikuli – Lahaina. PC: County of Maui

“Reaching the 100th completed structure is more than a statistic — it represents families finally returning home and a community steadily rebuilding its foundation,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “This moment reflects the determination of our survivors and the tireless work of our County teams and partners who have supported them every step of the way. One hundred rebuilt structures means one hundred families who are no longer waiting — they are home. We remain focused on accelerating this progress, and we will not stop until every survivor who wishes to come home has that opportunity.”

To expedite the permitting process, the County initiated Disaster Recovery Building Permits for those rebuilding in the Lahaina and Kula burn zones. With a high number of permits anticipated, the County also contracted 4Leaf to oversee the permitting process, from application processing through final inspection.

Since the opening of the Recovery Permit Center and launch of the expedited permitting process in late April 2024, 4Leaf has issued a total of 629 building permits, of which 579 are permits for residential rebuilding in the Lahaina burn zone.

Among the eight completed permits classified as “nonresidential,” four are Kahoma Village multifamily residential buildings.

There are approximately 295 homes currently under construction, with an additional 350 applications for permits being processed.

The County celebrated the first rebuilt homes in the burn zones in late November 2024, with Mau and Ariel Ah Hee bringing their two young sons home to Komo Mai Street in Lahaina, and Thomas Liu taking residence in his two-bedroom cottage as he worked to complete his main house on Kulalani Drive in Kula.

A little more than a year later, they are joined by more than 100 families who are also back home.

“Every week, we’re seeing a handful of homes rebuilt, families who are able to cross that finish line and return home,” County of Maui Recovery Administrator John Smith said. “A hundred structures over the last year is a great milestone to reach. But with nearly 300 homes under construction right now and the launch of various assistance programs such as Hoʻokumu Hou, we’re looking forward to seeing a significant bump.”

To view the Rebuilding Dashboard, visit www.mauirecovers.org/recoverydashboard.