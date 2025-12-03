Pacific Permanente Group welcomes Dr. Alicia Roston, launches urology services on Maui

Dr. Alicia Roston, MD. PC: Pacific Permanente Group

Pacific Permanente Group announced the addition of Alicia Roston, MD, marking the launch of PPG urology services for the people of Maui. This expansion strengthens PPG’s ability to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered specialty care close to home.

Roston, a board-certified urologist, earned her medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine – and she also did graduate work in epidemiology at the University of Illinois School of Public Health. Roston completed her urologic surgery residency at Cook County Health and Hospitals System in Chicago after an internship in general surgery at Rush University Medical Center.

Since moving to Maui in 2023, Roston has practiced urology locally, caring for a wide range of conditions with a focus on compassion, evidence-based practice, and surgical expertise. She is a member of the American Urological Association and has contributed extensively to clinical research and publications on prostate cancer, reproductive health, and surgical outcomes.

“Dr. Roston brings both skill and heart to her work,” said Chris Martin, MD, assistant area medical director of Pacific Permanente Group. “Adding urology services at Pacific Permanente Group allows us to better serve the Maui community with high-quality, coordinated specialty care.”

Roston’s addition enhances PPG’s existing specialties in behavioral health, cardiology, critical care medicine, internal medicine, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics, and pulmonology. Her expertise supports both inpatient and outpatient care at Maui Memorial Medical Center and its outpatient clinic.

“I’m honored to join Pacific Permanente Group and continue to deliver high-quality specialty care for our Maui community,” said Roston. “It’s a privilege to care for patients and their families in an environment where collaboration and innovation guide everything we do.”