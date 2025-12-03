Pilina ʻĀina: Community invited to plant place-based native species in Mākena

The second of three Pilina ʻĀina workshops takes place Sunday, Dec. 7 in Mākena. (Credit: Kohina Media)

Kīpaipai Maui, ʻĀina Archaeology and the Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s ʻŌiwi Resources & Stewardship Department, will jointly host the second event of the free three-part Pilina ʻĀina workshop series on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Mākena, in the traditional moku of Honuaʻula.

The event builds on the foundations learned in the first workshop, which focused on seed work, plant function and propagation. This next gathering invites participants to take part in Honuaʻula’s living culture by directly restoring ʻāina: planting previously propagated, place-based native species from the first workshop.

Participants will learn how intentional, site-appropriate planting supports ecosystem health, honors cultural narratives and strengthens pilina (connection) with ʻāina. Organizers say attendees will experience firsthand how traditional and contemporary stewardship practices bring life back to Honuaʻula’s landscapes.



This workshop continues the series’ core intention: to deepen community understanding of the logic, cultural grounding and purpose that guide native planting practices in Honuaʻula.

“All are welcome to join in this shared effort to nourish and restore the land,” organizers said.

Registration is required and can be completed here. Directions to the workshop site will be provided upon registration. Questions should be directed to info@kipaipaimaui.org

To explore more about Kīpaipai, follow the account on Instagram at @kipaipaimaui.