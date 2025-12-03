State launches biosecurity website to help in the battle against invasive species

Coconut rhinoceros beetle. (Credit: CRB Response Hawai‘i)

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity has established a biosecurity website to better coordinate and document programs and activities in the battle against invasive species, the department announced Monday.

The website aims to increase transparency among the involved agencies, bringing together data from the state departments of Land and Natural Resources, Health, Transportation; the counties; the University of Hawai‘i College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience; as well as community organizations.

A biosecurity dashboard was required by Acts 231 and 236, passed during 2024 and 2025 legislative sessions respectively. These laws named the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity as the lead agency for coordinating Hawai‘i’s biosecurity efforts, and directed the department to create a pest-tracking dashboard by Dec. 1, 2025. The dashboard is now accessible at biosecurity.hawaii.gov.

“This invasive species dashboard not only provides important information to the public on invasive species programs but also helps to increase communication and coordination between government agencies and other organizations that have the mutual goal of protecting Hawai‘i’s agriculture and environment,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity.

The dashboard is a work in progress, according to the ag department. Data will be added from partner agencies as it becomes available.

The dashboard currently includes general information and data on coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB), coqui frog, little fire ants (LFA) and avian influenza with other pests and areas to be added to the lineup in the future. The current data posted on DAB activities include:

CRB

Maps of areas treated for O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island

Number of trees and types of trees treated by ZIP code

Number of trees treated by DAB and other agencies for 2024 and 2025

LFA

DAB survey data on O‘ahu including number of samples, positive samples, positive samples via ZIP codes, location type and total acres surveyed

Coqui Frogs

Number of responses by DAB on O‘ahu

Number of coqui captures by DAB on O‘ahu via ZIP code

Pounds of citric acid used via ZIP code

Avian Influenza

Number of tests conducted by county and number of negative and non-negative test results

To report invasive species, call the statewide toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378) or online via 643pest.org.