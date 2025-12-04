Bookkeeper’s ‘Miracle’ House listed in the National Register of Historic Places

Bookkeepers “Miracle” House 2023. PC: DLNR

The Pioneer Mill Company/Lahaina Ice Company (PMCo/LICo) Bookkeeper’s House in Lahaina, more recently dubbed the “Miracle House” after the August 2023 wildfires on Maui, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

This recognition highlights the property’s architectural value as well as its contribution to Lahaina’s history and serves as a symbol of the strength and resilience of the people of Maui.

Bookkeepers “Miracle” House 2024. PC: DLNR

Built in 1925, the dwelling is a plantation vernacular style residence and one of at least 12 homes constructed by Pioneer Mill Company for mid- and upper-level employees. Over the years, the house was occupied by bookkeepers and accountants whose work supported the growth of both Pioneer Mill Company and Lahaina Ice Company through the early to mid-twentieth century.

Bookkeepers “Miracle” House 2024. PC: DLNR

The property is recognized for its role in community planning and development. As part of the plantation’s “beach residences,” the house reflects the planning choices that helped shape the social and physical character of Front Street and the wider Lahaina community. It is also noted for its architectural value as a rare surviving example of a craftsman-influenced plantation vernacular dwelling.

The house’s survival of the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires adds to its significance. Much of the surrounding historic fabric was lost and this dwelling now stands as one of the few remaining examples of plantation-era housing in Lahaina.

The listing recognizes the property’s cultural, architectural and historical importance, and helps ensure its story remains part of Lahaina’s heritage for future generations to learn from and enjoy.