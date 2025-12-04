Hui Holidays First Night celebration set for tonight

Flyer Courtesy: Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center will host Hui Holidays First Night on Thursday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. The one-night-only, 21-and-over event offers guests an early look at the decorated Kaluanui Estate and the annual Hui Holidays Marketplace.

First Night is known as the best time to shop for the most sought-after wreaths, ornaments, ceramics, textiles, jewelry and other handmade gifts created by Maui artists. Festive drinks, pūpū and live music will help set the holiday mood.

Tickets are $45 (plus tax) and can be purchased online here.

The Hui Holidays Marketplace continues through Dec. 24, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families can also mark their calendars for Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring crafts, treats and holiday activities for keiki.

More information is available at huinoeau.com.



