Inclusive Santas ring in the holidays for Hawaiʻi students with hearing and visual impairments

Inclusive Santa events were held at Pearlridge Center in ʻAiea on Dec. 2, 2025. (Credit: HIDOE)

Pearlridge Center welcomed more than 80 students with visual and hearing disabilities from across Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island last week for inclusive holiday events — “Santa Cane to Town” and “Deaf Santa.”

Students enjoyed a ride on the Pearlridge Express holiday train in Mauka then walked to the Wai Makai section to participate in the parallel events. The dual holiday celebration offered meaningful opportunities for students from the deaf and blind communities to come together and practice their skills in a real-life setting.

A special “Deaf Santa,” provided by Kapiʻolani Community College’s Department of American Sign Language (ASL) and Interpreter Education, welcomed students with hearing impairments. The students shared their Christmas wishes with Santa using ASL then enjoyed a holiday-themed musical performance by community and school groups. Many of the performers themselves were deaf or communicated to the crowd in ASL, filling the show with inclusive holiday spirit.

Students with visual impairments visited with Pearlridge Center’s Santa and also learned how to navigate unfamiliar environments — including stairs, escalators and narrow movie aisles with their white mobility canes. At the movie theater, students practiced life skills such as paying for tickets and popcorn and asking for specialized headsets that provide audio descriptions for movies. Their holiday treat — a special screening of “Zootopia 2.”

The inclusive holiday event is in its 33rd year and was organized in partnership with the HIDOE Office of Student Support Services, Pearlridge Center, Consolidated Theatres Pearlridge, Relay Hawaii, Comprehensive Service Center, and the ASL program at Kapi‘olani Community College. Southwest Airlines sponsored airfare for neighbor island students.

