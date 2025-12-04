Maui Surf Forecast for December 05, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 10-15 10-15 10-15 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:33 PM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:12 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:55 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, medium period northwest swell (320 degrees) is filling in across north and west facing shores of Kauai and Oahu this afternoon as seen at the Waimea buoy, bringing surf heights above High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria. This swell is expected to peak tonight into early Friday, then ease into the weekend. A HSA is in effect for north and west facing shores of Oahu and Kauai this afternoon and will expand across north and west facing shores of Molokai and north facing shores of Maui this evening. This swell will hold through Friday, then gradually fade and veer to the north northwest through the remainder of the weekend and into early next week and bring below average surf for December for north and west facing shores.

East shore surf will gradually build and become choppy tonight through Friday as trade winds increase. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through much of the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.