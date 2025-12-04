Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 05, 2025

December 4, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-12
10-15
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:33 PM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:12 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:55 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium period northwest swell (320 degrees) is filling in across north and west facing shores of Kauai and Oahu this afternoon as seen at the Waimea buoy, bringing surf heights above High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria. This swell is expected to peak tonight into early Friday, then ease into the weekend. A HSA is in effect for north and west facing shores of Oahu and Kauai this afternoon and will expand across north and west facing shores of Molokai and north facing shores of Maui this evening. This swell will hold through Friday, then gradually fade and veer to the north northwest through the remainder of the weekend and into early next week and bring below average surf for December for north and west facing shores. 


East shore surf will gradually build and become choppy tonight through Friday as trade winds increase. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through much of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments