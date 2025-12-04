MEMA completes wildfire risk reduction project in Ukumehame

Damaged EV batteries collected. (Photo by County of Maui / Mia Aʻi)































The Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has completed its Ukumehame Mile Marker 13.5 Wildfire Risk Reduction Project to remove hazardous wildfire fuel on approximately 42 acres of County of Maui property off Honoapiʻilani Highway that experienced a dozen fires in the last two years, per an announcement Wednesday.

MEMA administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said the project significantly reduces wildfire hazards and removes major public safety risks along a vital route in and out of Lahaina.

“The completion of the Ukumehame Mile Marker 13.5 Wildfire Risk Reduction Project marks a significant step toward safeguarding our community,” he said. “We commend the dedication and teamwork that made this effort possible, and we extend our sincere gratitude to our Maui, state, federal and private partners whose collaboration and support were essential to restoring and protecting this vulnerable area. Their commitment reflects the shared responsibility we all carry in building a more resilient Maui.”

Damaged EV batteries are removed from an abandoned vehicle in Ukumehame. (Photo by County of Maui / Mia Aʻi)

The project established a defensible wildfire space by clearing and mulching invasive vegetation and removing extensive hazardous fuels and debris from the area. In total, crews removed the following:

176.17 tons of solid waste

76.38 tons of scrap metal

2.51 tons of recycled metal

13 tons of damaged EV batteries

1,226 tires

34 Freon and non-Freon appliances

123 vehicles

35 non-EV batteries

10 drums of waste oil

Two boats

A front-end loader

An excavator

Before and after imagery. (Photos by County of Maui / Mia Aʻi)

Lonokailua-Hewett said that the monumental project could not have been completed by Nov. 28 without the many county, state and federal governmental partners, along with the help of key private contractors. The project started Aug. 4, 2025.

According to the County of Maui, MEMA is now in the process of developing a maintenance plan. Also, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is scheduled to start a wetland restoration project at the site in summer 2026.

For more information on MEMA’s hazard mitigation efforts, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/mema.

