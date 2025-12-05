First Responder and Military Honolua Classic to take place this weekend

The 2nd Annual First Responder and Military Honolua Classic sponsored by Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort and Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy will take place Dec. 6–7 at Honolua Bay.

Surf conditions are lining up for this weekend’s 2nd Annual First Responder and Military Honolua Classic, with organizers issuing a Green Light alert as of Dec. 3. The invitation-only event is scheduled for Dec. 6–7 at Honolua Bay.

Co-hosted by Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort and Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy, this year’s competition expands its field by welcoming educators for the first time, alongside Maui’s first responders and military personnel.

The first heat of the contest will run on Saturday, Dec. 6 following the opening ceremony at 7 a.m. There will be 12, 50-minute heats, each categorized by respective teams of Ocean Safety specialists, the Coast Guard, EMS/Medics, Military personnel and teachers. The public is invited to watch and cheer on the competitors. Food will be provided by sponsors such as Maui Brewing Company, Duke’s, Fork and Salad Maui and Waikomo.

“This year represents an exciting evolution for the Honolua Classic,” said Zane Schweitzer, Lahaina-born world champion waterman and co-founder of Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy. “By opening the lineup to educators, we’re recognizing all those who serve and shape our community day in and day out.”

Schweitzer, alongside US Coast Guard Officer Dylan McCall, who played a crucial role in rescue operations during the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires, created the Honolua Classic in 2024 to thank local heroes and give back to the community. All proceeds of this surf competition benefit the Lahaina Junior Lifeguard Program and Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy’s free youth mentorship programs, which focus on ocean safety, environmental guardianship and cultural connection.

Outrigger Kā’anapali Beach Resort returns as co-title sponsor. “Year two of the Honolua Classic allows us to deepen our partnership with Kahākūkahi and expand our impact,” said Edwin Torres, general manager of Outrigger Kā’anapali Beach Resort. “These competitors don’t just respond to emergencies or serve our community. These are the people teaching our kids, protecting our shores and building our future and uniting at Honolua Bay is our way of saying thank you.”

The competition takes place at one of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic surf breaks, with participants competing for a cause that directly impacts Maui’s youth.

Carpooling is encouraged. Parking at the event is limited. All drivers must present a work ID needed for security access at check-in. Organizers say the event begins daily at 7 a.m.

For more details about the First Responder and Military Honolua Classic, including event updates, volunteering opportunities or how to contribute, visit the Kahākūkahi Foundation website, follow @frm_honolua_classic on Instagram or call 808-205-0918.