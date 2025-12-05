Free Webinar “Early Days: The Life and Times of Humpback Whale Calves in Hawaiian Waters,” Dec. 10

A humpback whale calf swims in Maui waters. (Photo Credit:The Keiki Kohola Project)

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council will host its quarterly Know Your Ocean Speaker Series on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, featuring Lead Researcher at The Keiki Kohola Project, Dr. Rachel Cartwright, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The coastal waters of West Maui comprise a favored nursery region for North Pacific humpback whales. In this presentation Dr. Cartwright will share an intimate glimpse into the life and times of humpback whale calves during their early days in Maui waters. Find out how young calves spend their time, how they grow and mature, how their lives are changing as they navigate a world of warming water, and how this new generation of humpback whales may be a part of the solution in these challenging times.



The Keiki Kohola Project was recently awarded a grant by Maui County Green Grants to study the potential impact of the Maui wildfires on the region’s status as a humpback whale nursery area. Preliminary results of this study will be shared.

Registration for the talk is free and can be completed online at https://bit.ly/44bRJ2V.