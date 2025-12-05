Kamaʻāina invited to “A Hoʻolawa Kine A Day” event at Twin Falls on Saturday

Flyer Courtesy: Haʻikū Community Association

Common Ground Collective and Wailele Farm will host A Hoʻolawa Kine A Day this Saturday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls.

The free, quarterly community gathering supports food security in Maui and is open to kamaʻāina only. Hawaiʻi ID is required.

Attendees can enjoy a community garland project, pictures with Santa, free food and more. Live entertainment will be provided by Wailua Ryder and Myja Baele.

Guests can also access the Wailele Farms’ nature trails and waterfall views, and connect with Common Ground Collective and other organizations.

“Come gather with your neighbors to co-create a day rooted in aloha and the values that Hoʻolawa represents: aloha ʻāina, connection, mālama and collective resilience,” Common Ground Collective said in an Instagram post Friday. “We are all part of the food system, and it takes a collective to grow it stronger.”

Common Ground Collective encourages carpooling, as parking is limited.

Volunteering opportunities, such as assisting with food service and event breakdown, are available at SignUpGenius.com.

For more information on the event, visit Common Ground Collective’s website or contact the organization at 808-856-0906.