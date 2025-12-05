MEO Youth Services offering Frosty Friday activities at QKC

MEO Youth Services provided fun activities for keiki last holiday season for Frosty Fridays at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center. Shown are (from left) La`akea Wells, Kamaile Figueroa, Xavier Arcangel, and Youth Services Director Dane Kaʻae.

Crafts, games and treats will be offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Youth Services at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in the first Frosty Fun Friday on Friday, Dec. 5.

Other Frosty Fun Fridays will be held Dec. 12 and 19. The activities run from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Center Court.

There will be keiki games and hot cocoa. Yard Games Hawaiʻi also will be offering activities, and DJ Ron will provide live music.

This is a pledge families can sign for a safe holiday celebration.

MEO Youth Services will be handing out information on celebrating the holiday season safely with a pledge for families to sign. This includes celebrating without fireworks and drugs, planning ahead and designating a sober driver, and “Hard Pass” awareness of the legal drinking age of 21.

Alcohol and substance abuse prevention are key components of Youth Services’ after- and in-school programs.

Activities are free. Donations will be accepted to support Youth Services excursions and other activities.