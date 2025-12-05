New exhibit ‘Ocean of Peace’ in Schaefer International Gallery opens Saturday, Dec. 6

Gillian Dueñas’ “The Women Who Saved Guam,” digital media. Courtesy: Schaefer International Gallery

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center has announced “Ocean of Peace,” a new group exhibition featuring six artists of Micronesian heritage who integrate the beliefs and practices of their cultures with lived experiences in the Hawaiian Islands to build connections across island chains. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission.

The exhibit is the first in a collaborative series between the MACC, the East-West Center Arts Program and the Pacific Islands Development Program. The project builds on a framework endorsed by Pacific Island leaders in 2025 that envisions the Pacific as a space of harmony and cooperation drawn from traditional values and cultural customs. The project will take form through evolving initiatives that vary in regional focus, starting here with a timely focus on Micronesia, whose islands currently sit at a critical juncture of international diplomacy.

Curators for “Ocean of Peace” include Jonathan Yukio Clark, director of Schaefer International Gallery at the MACC; Mary Therese Perez Hattori, Ed.D., retired director of the Pacific Islands Development Program at East-West Center; Eric Chang, arts program manager at the East-West Center; and Annie Reynolds, Ph.D., who is curator of the East-West Center Gallery.

“The Pacific Ocean, our ‘Blue Pacific Continent,’ covers about 30% of the earth’s surface,” Hattori said. “Micronesia spans 2.6 million square miles of that ocean and is a major maritime region of growing geopolitical consequence and commercial interest to foreign nations. The challenges to our security, environment, ways of life and peace must be addressed. The first step to addressing challenges is awareness. To that end, these artists and curators hope to raise awareness and appreciation for our peoples, places and cultures; together we can realize an Ocean of Peace.”

The installation is organized into thematic areas that interweave the works of six artists:

James Bamba (Guåhan [Guam]/Northern Mariana Islands) , a master of Chamorro weaving techniques, who uses a variety of hand-harvested fibers to recreate historic objects and interpret new forms.

, a master of Chamorro weaving techniques, who uses a variety of hand-harvested fibers to recreate historic objects and interpret new forms. Poetry artist Carol Ann Carl (Pohnpei) , who explores formats ranging from spoken audio to visual projection to present her compositions.

, who explores formats ranging from spoken audio to visual projection to present her compositions. Gillian Dueñas (Guåhan [Guam]) , who works in digital rendering and mixed media painting to highlight regional narratives and Pacific interconnectedness.

, who works in digital rendering and mixed media painting to highlight regional narratives and Pacific interconnectedness. Kalany Omengkar (Belau/Northern Mariana Islands) , who uses digital media to create contemporary designs, digital paintings and animated storyboards of timeless legends and cultural practices.

, who uses digital media to create contemporary designs, digital paintings and animated storyboards of timeless legends and cultural practices. Anthony Watson (Belau) , who works in sculptural media of wood and metal, using techniques of carving, inlay and lashing to shape canoe vessel forms and utilitarian tools.

, who works in sculptural media of wood and metal, using techniques of carving, inlay and lashing to shape canoe vessel forms and utilitarian tools. Lissette Yamase (Chuuk), who through charcoal drawing and oil painting, explores a range of subjects, from quiet portrayals of everyday moments to pointed historical references.

“While rooted in both history and heritage, these artists’ interwoven visions are distinctly contemporary,” said Clark, who runs the gallery. “They each show a great amount of nuance and respect in how they interpret historical narratives and forms, but they are also willing to push the boundaries of their chosen media to connect their stories with current-day experiences across Micronesia, Hawai‘i and the greater Pacific.”

The exhibition launches on Saturday, Dec. 6 with a free public event from 10 a.m. to noon, called “Observe & Play Family Day – In Honor of Shirley Yokouchi.” Families and visitors of all ages are invited to visit the gallery to meet each of the artists at interactive art-making stations inspired by the themes of Ocean of Peace.

Additional free public programs will take place in January, which include a screening of the documentary film “Remathau: People of the Ocean” on Jan. 14 and the return of Activations: After Hours at the Gallery on Jan. 16.

Upcoming public events related to “Ocean of Peace”

OBSERVE & PLAY FAMILY DAY – In Honor of Shirley Yokouchi

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon

Families may visit the gallery and meet each of the artists at activity stations exploring various forms of Micronesian artistry. No pre-registration needed.

“Remathau: People of the Ocean”

Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. in McCoy Studio Theater

In this documentary film, Nicole Yamase, a young marine biologist from Micronesia, ventures to the deepest part of the ocean and reconnects with her people’s oceanic roots. A talk panel with the exhibiting artists will follow.

Ticketed reservations required via MACC Box Office. (Reservations open Jan. 2)

Activations: After Hours at the Gallery

Friday, Jan. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Gallery and Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard

Activations of dance, music and poetry unfold throughout the night, expanding on the exhibition’s themes of Pacific Island connections. Food and beverage offerings are available for purchase during the event.

Ticketed reservations required via MACC Box Office. (Reservations open Jan. 2)

“Ocean of Peace” is supported in part by the Center for Pacific Islands Studies, the Medical-Legal Partnership for Children in Hawai‘i and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

More information is available at mauiarts.org.