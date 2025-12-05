Police: Suspect with alleged connection to multiple residential break-ins in Haʻikū is now in custody

The Maui Police Department arrested an individual on Wednesday, Dec. 3, believed to be connected to multiple residential break-ins within the Haʻikū community, police said. The suspect is currently in custody, and detectives continue to actively investigate these incidents.

The incident is currently classified as second degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling.

“We are working collaboratively with our federal partners to ensure the strongest possible case is built,” police said in a news release announcement. “To protect victim privacy and the integrity of the investigation, specific details will not be released at this time.”

“This arrest should bring added peace of mind to our residents,” said Chief John Pelletier, noting that investigators are continuing to follow leads to identify any additional victims or related crimes. “Our priority is keeping our community safe, and this case is another example of that ongoing commitment.”

The Maui Police Department extended its appreciation to the community members who provided valuable information and assisted in reporting suspicious activity. “These efforts greatly contributed to this successful apprehension,” police said.

Police continue to encourage the public to remain vigilant. “If you observe suspicious behavior, do not approach; contact the Maui Police Department immediately,” police said.

Anyone with potential information related to recent break-ins in the Haʻikū area is urged to call 808-244-6425.