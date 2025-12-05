Senators introduce bill to expand federal arts funding for Native Hawaiian organizations

US Senators Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz. File photos

Hawaiʻi US Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono and Alaska US Senator Lisa Murkowski have introduced legislation intended to increase access to federal grants for native arts and culture.

The bipartisan Native Arts and Culture Promotion Act aims to amend the Native Hawaiian and Alaska Native Culture and Arts grant program. The proposed legislation would adjust the eligibility requirements for Native Hawaiian organizations to access federal funding.

Established in 1994, the grant program provides money for scholarly study and instruction in contemporary native arts and culture. According to the senators, outdated language in the original statute has restricted the ability of many organizations to qualify for the awards.

The bill clarifies that organizations with a governing board that includes Native Hawaiians, or individuals widely recognized in the field of Native Hawaiian arts and culture, are eligible for funding.

Schatz, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said the bill addresses a specific hurdle in the current law.

“Our bill provides a common-sense fix so that Native Hawaiian Organizations can access millions of dollars in federal funding to deliver vital cultural and educational programs to communities across Hawai‘i,” Schatz said.

Janet Bullard, the acting director of government relations for Bishop Museum, said the changes would streamline the process for groups that are often under-resourced.

“Allowing the National Park Service to award more grants to a greater variety of Native Hawaiian organizations provides a more easily accessible and streamlined process for Native Hawaiian Organizations who are often understaffed and under-resourced to readily submit proposals for their unique initiatives which perpetuate the storytelling and expression of Native Hawaiian arts and cultural practices,” Bullard said.

The legislation is supported by the University of Hawaiʻi, Bishop Museum, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the Hawaii Council for the Humanities, the Hawaii Community Foundation and the Hawaiian Council.

Companion legislation was introduced in the US House of Representatives by Hawaiʻi Reps. Jill Tokuda and Ed Case.