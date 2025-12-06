Maui Surf Forecast for December 07, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 5-7 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:57 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 04:45 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 11:53 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current medium period north-northwest (340-350 degree) swell continues to slowly decline this afternoon. Buoy observations and swell model guidance trends agree that this north-northwest swell energy will gradually fade into Monday, bringing surf back down to below average levels for this time of year. The next two long to medium period overlapping northwest (310-320 degree) swell pulses will arrive on Monday and Tuesday, boosting surf along north and west facing shores and possibly reaching marginal advisory levels by Wednesday.

Choppy east shore surf will remain small and decline this weekend as trades gradually ease. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through the next few days, despite a slight bump from the Tasman Sea this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.