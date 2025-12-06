Reflective Design Studio founder LaTasha Baldwin to release debut book

LaTasha Baldwin Announces Transformational New Book, “It’s Never Too Late to Design Your Life”

Maui-based interior designer Reflective Design Studio has announced the upcoming release of founder and principal designer LaTasha Baldwin’s debut book, “It’s Never Too Late to Design Your Life,” set to release Feb. 1, 2026.

Baldwin brings her same passion, creative vision and disciplined process to the foundation of her book.

“‘It’s Never Too Late to Design Your Life’ is more than a memoir,” according to Reflective Design Studio. “It is an intimate, vulnerable journey into how LaTasha found her purpose in interior design—and how design, in turn, became the framework for rebuilding her life. With honesty and clarity, she invites readers into the rooms of her story: from the early experiences that shaped her, through seasons of doubt, abandonment, reinvention and ultimately, discovery.”

The book explores the emotional and spiritual architecture behind her professional path, showing how the principles she uses to transform spaces—seeing potential, creating order, embracing beauty and designing with intention—became the blueprint for transforming herself.

“My book is my journey into interior design laid bare,” Baldwin said. “Not just the milestones, but the emotional landscape beneath them. I write about the cracks, the lessons and the quiet moments that taught me that courage is cultivated, purpose is discovered, and life can be redesigned at any age.”

“You may be standing at the threshold of a transformation of your own,” Baldwin writes. “Perhaps you feel stuck, or weighed down by ‘too late’ or ‘what ifs.’ I promise you: it is never too late. Every crack in your past is a doorway. Every quiet dream is a seed. Every choice made with intention is a brushstroke on the vast canvas of your life.”