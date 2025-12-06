Students can submit applications for 2026 Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation

Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation supports Hawai‘i’s future business leaders. PC: Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation

The Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2026 Fukunaga Scholarship through Feb. 23, 2026. In its 76th year, the Foundation continues its commitment to supporting Hawaiʻi students who plan to pursue degrees in business or related fields.

Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation supports Hawai‘i’s future business leaders. PC: Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation

Each year, the Foundation awards scholarships averaging $185,000 to outstanding Hawai‘i students. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, leadership, business potential, and financial need. Students who are selected will receive $20,000 over four years (or a pro-rated amount for fewer years), which may be applied toward tuition, books, housing and other educational expenses.

Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation supports Hawai‘i’s future business leaders. PC: Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation

“For more than seven decades, the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation has invested in young people who are passionate about contributing to Hawai‘i’s future through business,” said Mark Fukunaga, Trustee of the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation and grandson of founder Peter H. Fukunaga. “Every year, we see firsthand how our scholars go on to uplift and strengthen local communities. We encourage students from across the islands, especially those from the neighbor islands, to apply.”

Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation supports Hawai‘i’s future business leaders. PC: Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since its founding in 1950, the Foundation has awarded more than $5.5 million (over $9.2 million in 2025 dollars) in scholarships to 574 students statewide. Many alumni have become business leaders, nonprofit directors, entrepreneurs and community advocates in Hawai‘i, across the U.S. and around the world. Scholarship alumni continue their involvement and generosity through mentorship, volunteer service and civic engagement, further multiplying the Foundation’s impact.

This year, the Foundation aims to broaden its impact and reach more students from Maui, Kaua‘i, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, and Hawai‘i Island. Guidance counselors, teachers and community organizations are encouraged to share the opportunity with eligible students who demonstrate leadership potential and a desire to pursue business careers.

Applications for the 2026 Fukunaga Scholarship must be submitted online by Feb. 23, 2026. Interested students can find eligibility requirements, application materials, and additional details at www.servco.com/giving-back/scholarships/.

Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation supports Hawai‘i’s future business leaders. PC: Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation