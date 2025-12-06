UH Maui College annual ‘Holiday Bash & Electric Light Parade’ happening Thursday

Holiday bash 2024. (Courtesy: UH Maui College)

UH Maui College will host its annual “Holiday Bash & Electric Light Parade” on Thursday, Dec. 11 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on the Kahului campus Great Lawn and the Pā‘ina Building dining area. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue this family-friendly, community-oriented annual tradition here on our UH Maui College campus,” said UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “In addition to the great entertainment, ‘ono food and lots of fun, we hope it encourages community members to think of UHMC as place for them to continue their educations or come and acquire new job skills.”

This year’s attendees will enjoy live music by Homestead, the Kalama ‘Ukulele Band and talented slack key artists. The 808 Night Market vendors offer a wide variety of unique gifts. Free gift-wrapping is available, even for gifts brought from home. The Keiki Zone is a dedicated area for kids featuring a jumpy castle, free games and prizes. ‘Ono food will be available for purchase. The grand finale is the Electric Light Parade with the creative “best of campus” carts decked out in holiday lights.

If able, attendees are asked to please bring canned food items for the upcoming Student Basic Needs Mana‘olana Pop-Up which serves our students. They will be collected outside the Pā‘ina Building.

More event information is available here.