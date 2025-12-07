Maui Surf Forecast for December 08, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:40 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 05:33 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:59 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 03:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current medium-period north-northwest (340-350 degree) swell will continue to slowly fade into Monday, bringing surf back down to below average levels for this time of year. The next two long to medium-period overlapping northwest (310-320 degree) swells will arrive on Monday, boosting surf along north and west facing shores and possibly reaching marginal advisory levels by Wednesday. Choppy east shore surf will remain small, then decline further over the next few days as trades gradually ease. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores, keeping south shore surf heights just above flat levels.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

