ProArts Playhouse hosts special sensory-friendly performance of ‘The Reluctant Elf’

ProArts Playhouse has announced a special sensory-friendly performance of its beloved holiday show, “The Reluctant Elf,” on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at 4 p.m. This performance, tailored for children and adults with sensory sensitivities, offers a festive and inclusive experience for all members of the community and is made possible in part by support from Wave of Harmony Foundation.

In response to the growing need for accessible arts experiences, ProArts Playhouse has modified “The Reluctant Elf” to ensure a welcoming and comfortable environment. The sensory-friendly performance features a shorter runtime, as well as adjusted sound and lighting levels, to create a sensory-friendly atmosphere that supports those with autism, sensory sensitivities, or other related needs.

“We believe the holiday season should be a time for everyone to enjoy the magic of live theater,” said Lin McEwan, Executive Director of ProArts Playhouse. “This special sensory-friendly performance offers a chance for families to come together, celebrate the holidays, and experience the joy of theater in a way that is adapted to their needs.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The sensory-friendly performance of “The Reluctant Elf” is ideal for families, with children and adults of all ages. Thanks to the generous support of donors and sponsors, tickets are $5 for adults and free for keiki 12 and under.

Also, free tickets are now available for keiki 12 and under for all showings. This offer is made possible by the Plus One Ticket Program by Wave of Harmony Foundation.

Tickets for this special performance are available now and can be purchased through the ProArts website. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://proartsmaui.org/event/reluctant-elf-dec-13-2025-matinee/ or call 808-463-6550.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ProArts is located at 1280 S. Kīhei Rd., in the Azeka Plaza.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ProArts Playhouse representatives say they are committed to making live theater more inclusive, ensuring that all members of the community can enjoy the magic of the performing arts.