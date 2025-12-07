Wreaths Across America Hawaiʻi to honor fallen heroes at State Capitol on Monday

Wreaths Across America Hawai‘i will officially begin its 2025 season of remembrance with a kickoff ceremony on Monday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Hawai‘i State Capitol’s rotunda.

The community is invited to gather with veterans, military families, civic leaders and youth organizations as the state launches its annual effort to honor those who served and sacrificed for the nation.

The ceremony will be emceed by Major Shannon Ashley of the US Marine Corps, and will feature a Marine Corps color guard. Speakers scheduled include Pam Ray, national president of the American Legion Auxiliary; state Rep. Della Belatti; and Maggie Gaukler, chair of Wreaths Across America Hawai‘i.

“This ceremony reflects the heart of our mission,” Ray said. “By bringing veterans, families and keiki together, we ensure that every hero’s story is remembered and that the values of service and sacrifice continue to guide our communities.”

A highlight of the event will be the presentation of the first wreath of the season by active duty children, American Legion Auxiliary Hawai‘i Junior President Jolie Cruz and Junior Vice President Cate O’Connor, accompanied by students from Hickam Elementary School.

Wreaths Across America Day will be observed nationwide on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, when volunteers across Hawai‘i and the United States will place wreaths at veterans’ graves to honor their legacy. Community members are encouraged to participate by sponsoring a wreath, volunteering at a local ceremony or sharing the stories of Hawai‘i’s service members.

“Every wreath, every volunteer hour, and every act of remembrance strengthens our commitment to ensuring no veteran is forgotten,” Rep. Belatti said. “Hawai‘i stands united in honoring the brave.”

For information on how to participate or sponsor a wreath in Hawai‘i, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/Hawaii or contact Brister Thomas at alabrister22@gmail.com.