Classically trained pianist among ‘Hawaiʻi to the World’ finalists to compete for $10K grand prize

The Hawaiian Council announced today that Laritza has been selected as the Oʻahu winner of “ Hawai‘i to the World ,” which aired Sunday night. Her performance was a moving combination of a traditional oli and classical piano – earning her the top spot among Oʻahu’s finalists and securing her a place in the finale.

Laritza will join the Kaua‘i winners (tie), Beya and Kumu Hula Troy Allen Lazaro, with Hālau Ka Pā Hula o Hīnano; ʻĀinaty from Maui; and Pohai from Hawai‘i Island in the finale airing Sunday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. on Hawai‘i News Now, simulcast on K5 and KHNL, and streaming on all HNN platforms. The finalist will compete for the $10,000 grand prize of title of season champion.

The O‘ahu episode featured guest judge is Jake Shimabukuro, who joined the judging panel of Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom, Patrick Makuakāne, Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu (Kumu Hina), and Lehua Kalima. The show is hosted by McKenna Maduli, with Shawn Kekoa Pimental serving as music producer.

For more information or to vote for Fan Favorite, visit hawaiitotheworld.com.

As a nonprofit organization, the Hawaiian Council develops programs that celebrate our people and culture, and strengthen local communities through education, cultural exchange, and storytelling. “ Hawai‘i to the World” reflects that purpose by uplifting Native Hawaiians and Hawai‘i through culture, creativity, and community – providing a platform for artists and creators from every island to share their voices, celebrate their culture, and inspire pride and connection among future generations.

The Hawaiian Council (formerly known as the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement) is a member-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the cultural, economic, and community development of Native Hawaiians. Through programs focused on business incubation, housing, policy, tourism, and workforce development, the Hawaiian Council uplifts Hawaiians across the pae ʻāina and beyond.