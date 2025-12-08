First 100 days: Ethics executive director reports surge in inquiries, calls for staff expansion

Lauren Akitake. PC: County of Maui

The newly established Office of the Board of Ethics is fielding a significantly higher volume of inquiries than in previous years, prompting the executive director to call for expanded staffing in the upcoming fiscal 2026-27 budget.

In a report delivered Tuesday to Board of Ethics members, Executive Director Lauren Akitake detailed the first 100 days of the office, which was created following a voter-approved charter amendment to strengthen ethics capacity within the Maui County government.

“Our approach will be fair but firm,” she said. “There will be times when we disagree, but

principled, consistent decision-making is essential to building public trust and

confidence in County government.”

Akitake reported that the office has implemented an “Attorney of the Day” system to provide immediate guidance to county employees and board members.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“In four months, I issued 52 informal advisory opinions, on conflicts, gifts, recusals, and urgent pre-meeting issues, up from just one in the month before I started,” Akitake said in her report. “This reflects that employees are striving to do the right thing and are proactively seeking guidance.”

The director noted that the workload has outpaced current resources. Now, the office is operating with the director and two staff members, but Akitake told board members she intends to request three additional positions—an attorney, a paralegal, and an administrative assistant—in the next budget cycle.

“Early on, it became clear that our staffing is insufficient for the workload ahead,” Akitake said.

The report outlined operational hurdles during the office’s startup phase, including hiring staff, securing confidential filing systems and dealing with technical infrastructure issues. Akitake said the office continues to “address IT challenges that led to the cancellation of three public meetings.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Future policy goals outlined in the report include updating rules regarding gifts and lobbyists, establishing a countywide nepotism policy and potentially extending the board’s jurisdiction to cover former county employees.

The meeting also marked the introduction of a new Board of Ethics member, Duane Gomes of Makawao. Gomes is a retired Army veteran and the owner of Obachan’s Snacks.

“Duane is a Makawao boy, who did Maui proud with a career in the Army having retired in 2020,” Akitake said.

The board is also looking to streamline its processes. Akitake reported that the office has drawn on the experience of the State Ethics Commission and Honolulu Ethics Commission to revise rules, allowing the local office to process and investigate complaints and issue advisory opinions more efficiently.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This structure ensures we can prosecute cases without creating conflicts for the board, and overall, cuts down on wait times,” she said.

Akitake clarified the scope of the board’s power for the public, noting that complaints must meet specific foundational requirements, such as being filed within the one-year statute of limitations and alleging a specific violation of the ethics code. She emphasized that the board does not intervene in general administrative decisions made by county departments.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Akitake concluded her remarks to board members by expressing her deep appreciation for their support “as we take on the enormous task of building a new office, revising our rules, and setting a foundation that will serve the County for decades. We are working diligently to address immediate needs while keeping our eyes on where this office must go next.”