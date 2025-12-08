REALTORS® Association of Maui Community Foundation scholarships

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation invites students pursuing higher education to apply for its 2026 Presidential Scholarship program. Applications are now available online at www.ramaui.com/foundation.

Eligible Maui County students may now apply for one of RAMCF’s $1,000 scholarships. The application window will close on March 9, 2026, at 5 p.m. Graduating high school seniors and past recipients of the award are encouraged to apply.

Since launching the Presidential Scholarship program in 1989, RAMCF has awarded more than $982,000 to nearly a thousand students across Maui County, helping them access educational opportunities and pursue career pathways.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Aloha aku, aloha mai is at the heart of this program,” said RAM President Georgie Tamayose. “When we give to our students, the returns come back to our community many times over. Each year, we see their talent, determination, and heart on full display, and we are honored to help them take the next step in their educational journeys.”

The Allen Constantino Memorial Scholarship will once again be awarded to the highest-scoring applicant. Created through community fundraising led by Keller Williams Realty Maui, the scholarship honors Allen Constantino, a respected Realtor who lost his life in the 2023 Lahaina wildfires. The award recognizes students who embody the academic drive, character, and spirit Allen was known for.

Applicants can find eligibility requirements, application instructions, and additional program details at www.ramaui.com/foundation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Established in 1968, the Realtors Association of Maui is a professional trade organization serving over 2,000 Realtor members in Maui County. Membership is available to licensed real estate brokers, agents, property managers, appraisers, and others engaged in all aspects of the real estate industry who pledge to adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. For more information, call (808) 873-8585 or visit www.ramaui.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation was incorporated in 2007 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the goal of enhancing the educational experiences and opportunities of students throughout Maui County. In 2018, the Foundation added housing concerns to its charitable objectives. The Foundation is generously supported by members of the Realtors Association of Maui and the local community.