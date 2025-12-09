County presentation at Rotary focuses on applying for boards and commissions, Dec. 10

Maui County Boards and Commissions Flyer. Courtesy: County of Maui

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea will host a public presentation on Wednesday, Dec. 10, from the County of Maui Boards and Commissions program, which is seeking to fill nearly 70 volunteer seats.

County representative Zeke Kalua will outline upcoming vacancies, the types of skills needed and how to apply. Openings include positions on the Liquor Control Commission, Maui Planning Commission, Police Commission, Real Property Tax Review Board and Healing Solutions for Homelessness.

The open seats are not on the logistics side which is home to the Maui County Council.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kalua with the County of Maui Boards and Commissions will present:

Boards and commissions overview

Upcoming openings

Specialized skills needed

How to apply

This chart shows the number of seats that are available on each board plus the specialization needs. The check marks indicate the possible locations of the person(s) to fill that role. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea)

The deadline to apply has been extended and is now Dec. 11, the day after the presentation.

The presentation will take place at Kīhei Lutheran Church, located at 220 Mōʻī Place in Kīhei. Social time and a light lunch will begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by the program from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

RSVP at president@RCKW.org