Hawaiʻi residents invited to join Schatz’s noon town hall call on Thursday

US Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi will host a statewide telephone town hall that offers residents an opportunity to hear updates from Washington and ask questions directly about federal issues affecting the islands.

The islandwide phone town hall is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 11, at noon.

Schatz, a Democrat, plans to brief constituents on recent legislative work and ongoing priorities before opening the conversation to callers from across the state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The virtual event is part of the senator’s regular outreach efforts to gather input on topics ranging from the cost of living to climate resilience.

Hawaiʻi residents can register by clicking here.

After signing up, participants will receive an automated call at the start of the meeting with instructions to join.