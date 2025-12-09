Kumulani Chapel and Maui Land & Pineapple finalize agreement for permanent Kapalua campus

Kumulani Chapel will soon have a permanent home in Kapalua Resort through a new agreement with Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP). The church will purchase more than six acres to establish a permanent campus for the longstanding West Maui congregation of 42 years, strengthening its ability to serve families and visitors with a long-term home for worship services, outreach programs and gatherings.

“Kumulani Chapel is what the Kapalua Resort is all about, creating a place where the local community and visitors come together in an authentic historic village, surrounded by incredible natural beauty,” said Race Randle, CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Company. “At a time when West Maui is stabilizing itself after the wildfire, it’s our pleasure to work with Kumulani Chapel on a permanent campus that will provide spiritual stability for the community for generations to come.”

The six-acre Kapalua campus will support Kumulani Chapel’s services, outreach and gatherings for West Maui families.

The planned purchase includes the chapel’s current site, where Kumulani Chapel relocated in 2024 following the 2023 wildfires. During that time the church worked with MLP to identify a larger site and expand its services to meet the immediate needs of impacted Lahaina families. Since relocating, Kumulani Chapel has continued to grow its programs, community events and activations.

Kumulani Chapel’s campus site in Kapalua, where the church relocated in 2024 following the Lahaina wildfires.

“We are excited by the opportunity to make Kapalua our permanent campus home in Lahaina,” said Ricky Ryan, Founding Pastor of Kumulani Chapel. “It has been a pleasure to work with MLP, who understood our needs and helped us find a way to put down deep roots so we can be there for the community of West Maui to support them with weekly services, spiritual programs, youth services, and community events.”

This agreement marks an important next step for Kumulani Chapel. Originally started out of a home bible study, Kumulani Chapel has operated continuously in the West Maui community for over 42 years. The pastors, congregation, and community has been deeply involved in the West Maui community and are encouraged to put down permanent roots to continue to support the churches’ vision.