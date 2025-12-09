Maui Surf Forecast for December 10, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 8-12 8-12 8-12 West Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 04:53 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 11:10 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:10 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 03:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Current northwest (300-320 degree) swell will be followed by a larger northwest (310-325 degree) swell filling in tonight and peaking during the day Wednesday. Latest buoy readings from buoy 51001 and 51101 are starting to show some new energy in the 16 to 17 second energy bands, but seem to be running below guidance so far. Thus, we have held off on issuing a High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores for now. We will continue to monitor the latest buoy readings and we are still expecting surf near the High Surf Advisory threshold on Wednesday. As this northwest swell slowly declines Wednesday night, a reinforcing swell from the north- northwest is expected on Thursday. These swells will slowly decline into the weekend. Another moderate, long period northwest swell (320 degree) should gradually fill in on Sunday and could produce surf near the advisory threshold by Sunday evening.

Small, choppy east shore surf will become minimal over the next few days as trades near and upstream become disrupted by approaching fronts. Expect minimal background surf for south facing shores, with a minor south-southwest pulse expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.