Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 10, 2025

December 9, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
8-12
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southeast after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 04:53 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 11:10 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 07:10 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 03:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Current northwest (300-320 degree) swell will be followed by a larger northwest (310-325 degree) swell filling in tonight and peaking during the day Wednesday. Latest buoy readings from buoy 51001 and 51101 are starting to show some new energy in the 16 to 17 second energy bands, but seem to be running below guidance so far. Thus, we have held off on issuing a High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores for now. We will continue to monitor the latest buoy readings and we are still expecting surf near the High Surf Advisory threshold on Wednesday. As this northwest swell slowly declines Wednesday night, a reinforcing swell from the north- northwest is expected on Thursday. These swells will slowly decline into the weekend. Another moderate, long period northwest swell (320 degree) should gradually fill in on Sunday and could produce surf near the advisory threshold by Sunday evening. 


Small, choppy east shore surf will become minimal over the next few days as trades near and upstream become disrupted by approaching fronts. Expect minimal background surf for south facing shores, with a minor south-southwest pulse expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
