Sentry donates $120K to Maui charities in recognition of PGA TOUR players

Pete McPartland, Sentry’s Chairman and CEO, and Stephanie Smith, Sentry’s Chief Marketing and Golf Partnerships Officer during last year’s check presentation to Maui nonprofits. File PC: courtesy

Sentry is honoring the players who qualified for The Sentry 2026 by making charitable donations in their name to support the Maui community.

Earlier this year, the PGA TOUR announced that it could not hold The Sentry 2026 on Maui due to severe drought conditions and ultimately canceled the event. Despite the cancellation, Sentry is continuing its charitable efforts on the island, reflecting its eight-year history as title sponsor.

“We know the players look forward to this event and share our love for the Maui community—and making these donations in their honor allows us to continue supporting Maui in a meaningful way,” said Stephanie Smith, Chief Golf Partnership Officer and Chief Marketing and Brand Officer.

This is the third year Sentry will make donations on behalf of the players, contributing $2,000 for each of the 60 golfers who would have earned a spot in the field. The company will direct $1,000 of each contribution to Maui United Way, and players selected a Maui nonprofit to receive $1,000. Organizations receiving funding include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui, Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, First Tee-Maui, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation-Maui Strong Fund, Maui Food Bank, Aloha Puʻu Kukui, and Save Maui Cats.

“Sentry’s continued support strengthens the vital network of nonprofits working to improve lives throughout Maui County,” said Jeeyun Lee, CEO of Maui United Way. “Their partnership reflects the power of shared purpose and ensures that Maui Nui’s families have access to the care and resources they need, especially as we continue to recover, rebuild and create a more resilient community.”