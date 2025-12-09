The Wayfinder Group launches in Hawaiʻi and Washington D.C.

The Wayfinder Group

The Wayfinder Group (WFGRP), a strategic advisory firm, announced its official launch with offices in Hawaiʻi and Washington D.C., uniquely positioning the firm to operate at the intersection of the public and private sector. From its dual locations, the firm will provide government relations, public affairs, communications, marketing and community outreach services. It aims to help clients navigate the local, state and federal landscape to deliver successful outcomes.

Founding partners Andy Winer, John White and Jesse McCollum bring decades of combined experience working with elected officials and organizations big and small – from Fortune 500 companies to local nonprofits in Hawaiʻi and across the country.

“Our team is built to connect Hawaiʻi, Washington, D.C., and communities across the country in ways few firms can,” Winer said. “With two senior alumni from Sen. Schatz’s office and decades of experience in the public and private sectors, we understand both the local realities and the federal levers that shape outcomes nationwide. The Wayfinder Group was created to serve as that guide.”

“We are putting a premium on intentionally promoting our values and culture – it’s called “The Wayfinder Way” – and it’s been forged through our experience in politics, public service and professional advocacy. We have a unique offering that organizations look for in a partners: integrity, trust and a commitment to real impact,” added McCollum. “The scope and breadth of our experience compounded by our deep relationships in Washington and Hawaiʻi are unparalleled.”

“What makes us successful is our data-driven insights to chart a strategic course that delivers results for our clients,” said White. “Whether it’s building support for legislation, engaging communities, or developing a communications plan that resonates, our approach is grounded in listening, research and execution.”

The Founders are joined by Alex Hetherington who will work in both markets and in Washington with Lambros Syrmos and Nate Wyatt. Allicia Thompson, Kristine Reitan and Raelyn Batacan round out the Hawaiʻi team.

Andy Winer, Founding Partner

Through decades of experience of federal service, leading campaigns, government relations and the law, Andy will lead the Washington D.C. office and guide the firm’s Hawaiʻi operations. He previously served more than six years as chief of staff to US Sen. Brian Schatz and worked as a senior advisor to Gov. Josh Green, M.D.’s campaigns. Most recently, Andy has served in a leadership role with Green’s team addressing issues arising from the Maui wildfires.

Earlier in his career, Andy was a leading political strategist in Hawaiʻi. He achieved success leading major campaigns including Barack Obama’s Hawaiʻi presidential campaign in 2007-08, US Sen. Schatz’s 2014 and 2016 campaigns, US Sen. Mazie Hirono’s 2012 Senate campaign, and US Sen. Daniel Akaka’s 2006 re-election. His background also includes more than 20 years of practicing law in Hawaiʻi and leadership roles with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Andy’s career reflects the commitment to improving local communities and building stronger connections between Hawaiʻi and Washington D.C.

John White, Founding Partner

John White is a founding partner and the strategic architect of the Wayfinder Group’s advocacy and communications practice. Known for his data-driven approach and ability to execute large-scale campaigns, he leads the firm’s Hawaiʻi office and helps clients navigate complex policy landscapes and build coalitions to win high-stakes initiatives. He has guided major advocacy efforts for some of the state’s largest companies and organizations, helping them strengthen their standing with decision-makers and communities.

Before co-founding the Wayfinder Group, White served as senior vice president and head of Strategies 360’s Hawaiʻi office, where he helped improve the climate for homebuilding statewide and led the push for landmark legislation allowing Lyft to operate legally in Honolulu. He previously led the Pacific Resource Partnership, a labor-management cooperative that secured zoning approvals for some of the state’s largest master-planned communities and played a key role in advancing Honolulu’s rail transit system. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of staff to then-US Rep. Mazie Hirono and as a legislative aide to Honolulu City Council Member Duke Bainum.

Jesse McCollum, Founding Partner

Jesse McCollum, a seasoned Washington insider with three decades of experience, will serve as managing partner of WFGRP. After more than a decade of leadership at Nike, Inc. in Washington, he founded a strategic advisory firm partnering with clients on issues including telecommunications, energy, AI, tax, trade, and the future of college sports. His leadership at The Collective Association reshaped the conversation on college athletics, bringing a fresh perspective that continues to benefit college athletes who participate in the free-market name, image, likeness (NIL) environment.

McCollum’s career spans public service, political engagement, and corporate advocacy, including roles with US Rep. Edolphus Towns, US Sen. Tim Johnson, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Nike, Inc., and the National Beer Wholesalers Association, as well as representing Fortune 100 companies and national trade associations at a boutique lobbying firm.