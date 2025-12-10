Alaska Airlines launches new Seattle–London service, adds long-haul products

Photo Courtesy: Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines has begun selling tickets for new daily nonstop flights between Seattle and London Heathrow, with service scheduled to launch May 21, 2026. The route will be operated year-round on the carrier’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, marking the airline’s fifth intercontinental destination from Seattle.

Introductory round-trip fares start at $699, according to Alaska.

The airline is debuting new long-haul cabin products on the Dreamliner, including lie-flat suites with privacy doors and multi-course dining in Business Class. Premium Class and Main Cabin passengers will receive two complimentary meals on the trans-Atlantic flight, along with seatback entertainment and West Coast-inspired food and beverage options.

Photo Courtesy: Alaska Air Group

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new London service joins recently announced Seattle routes to Rome and Reykjavík, as well as existing flights to Tokyo and Seoul. Alaska says it plans to serve at least 12 intercontinental destinations from Seattle by 2030.

The Seattle–London Heathrow schedule is pending government approval.

More information is available at alaskaair.com.