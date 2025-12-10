Hawai‘i Nature Center offers winter break camps on Maui and Oʻahu
Hawai‘i Nature Center invites keiki to explore and connect with nature during the holiday school break with its hands-on Winter Nature Adventure Camps on O‘ahu and Maui. Designed for children ages 6 to 11, each four-day program combines outdoor discovery, science exploration and environmental stewardship.
The Maui camp runs from Dec. 29 to Jan. 2. Camp hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Drop-off and pick-up is at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului.
The cost for the Maui camp is $280 for members and $355 for the general public. Scholarships are available on a limited basis for Maui students enrolled in a free or reduced lunch program at any Hawai‘i public school.
Registration is now open, and space is limited. For more information or to register, visit HawaiiNatureCenter.org.
Maui Winter Camp
Ua to Kai: Following the Wai
From rain to stream to sea, campers will trace the journey of water across Maui’s landscapes. Through outdoor science experiments, field trips and nature games, keiki will learn how freshwater flows through the islands and why it’s essential to protect this valuable resource.
Oʻahu Winter Camp
Week 1: Islands to Icecaps
Campers will plunge into polar ecosystems this winter season. Participants will journey from sunny islands to icy poles as they explore how arctic habitats and wildlife are connected to Hawai`i. They will uncover the mysteries of migratory species and learn how to protect these global travelers.
Week 2: Solutions and Resolutions
To start the new year, keiki will discover fun and meaningful ways to care for the planet. Outdoor games, eco-friendly crafts and “green” resolutions celebrate 2026 with environmental action and heart.
Hawai‘i Nature Center says the camps are designed to foster curiosity and environmental awareness through immersive, place-based learning. Each day blends science, fun and aloha ʻāina to help keiki build lifelong connections to the natural world.