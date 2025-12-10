HGEA endorses Bissen for 2026 re-election

PC: Richard Bissen for Maui County Mayor / Bissen 2026

The Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, the state’s largest public-sector union, has endorsed Mayor Richard Bissen in his 2026 re-election bid.

HGEA represents about 35,000 state and county employees statewide — including roughly 3,500 workers in Maui County — in supervisory, clerical, professional, educational and emergency services positions.

“Mayor Bissen has shown a refreshing level of collaboration with our union that makes him stand out from other public-sector employers,” said HGEA Executive Director Randy Perreira. “His administration resolves grievances fairly, keeps an open door and has worked with us to secure much-needed gains in pay and benefits for the working families we represent. His commitment to working people is why HGEA is proud to endorse him for a second term.”

Bissen said he was grateful for the union’s support.

“I am deeply honored by HGEA’s endorsement,” Bissen said. “Our public workers are the backbone of this county, and I’m grateful for the partnership we’ve built to support them and their families. I will carry this trust with humility and a steadfast commitment to service — to our people, our ʻohana and our islands. Together, we will continue strengthening Maui County with a focus on fairness, respect for our workforce and decisions rooted in community.”

More information about the campaign is available at bissen2026.com.