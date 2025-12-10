Maui’s housing market continued to soften in November, with year-over-year declines in both single-family home and condominium sales, according to the Realtors Association of Maui. Single-family home sales dropped by 22.2%, while condominium sales fell 5.7%. Median sales prices also declined, with single-family homes down 11.5% to $1,150,000, and condominiums down 19.0% to $595,000.

The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system shows the following statistics:

Single-Family House Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2024 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2024* November 2025 49 $1,150,000 November2024 63 -22.2% $1,300,000 -11.5%

Condominium Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2024 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2024* November 2025 50 $595,000 November2024 53 -5.7% $735,000 -19.0%

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

New listings for single-family homes increased by 9.5%, while new condominium listings grew by 14.9% year over year. The median days on market for both property types averaged 153 days, indicating a slower sales pace.

“November’s data reflects a continued cooling of the market,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “With more new listings and a slower sales pace, buyers and sellers alike are adjusting to evolving conditions and taking time to evaluate their options.”

The public is encouraged to visit www.ramaui.com to see what’s happening in the Maui County housing market.

Established in 1968, the Realtors Association of Maui is a professional trade organization serving over 2,000 Realtors members in Maui County. For more information, call 808-873-8585 or visit www.ramaui.com