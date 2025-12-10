Suspect wanted in connection to near-fatal Pukalani crash on Haleakalā Highway

Kaleo Kubo. MPD photo from 2018.

Maui police are looking for a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a near-fatal motor vehicle collision reported early Wednesday morning in Pukalani.

Police say the man, identified as Kaleo Kubo, fled the scene on foot. Kubo, who is known to frequent Central Maui, is wanted in connection with this motor vehicle collision and is also wanted for an active no-bail warrant.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2025, on Haleakalā Highway, 0.6 miles east of Old Haleakalā Highway.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the black 2020 Honda Ridgeline that Kubo was driving executed a short left turn from Old Haleakalā Highway to head west on Haleakalā Highway when it collided head-on with a gray 1998 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling east on Haleakalā Highway. Following the collision, Kubo, fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction to an unknown location, according to police.

As a result of the collision, the passenger of the Honda, a 32-year-old Wailuku female, sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment. The operator of the Toyota, a 19-year-old Makawao male, sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remains.

Police say it is unknown if the operator of the Honda was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. The passenger in the Honda was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

The operator of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, police said.

The airbags in both vehicles did deploy during the collision, according to department reports.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Kubo, who is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call MPD at 808-244-6400 or 911, if it is an emergency, and refer to MPD report number 25-035719.