Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 12, 2025

December 11, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 03:51 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 10:03 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 01:38 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 08:38 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 04:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, medium period northwest swell peaked this morning and will continue to gradually decline this evening through Friday. Another moderate, long period northwest swell that will be generated from a developing gale low just northwest of the offshore waters late Friday will move into the region Sunday and Monday. In addition, a mix of small to moderate size, medium period north swells will arrive this weekend, with a stronger pulse expected late Sunday into Monday, keeping surf heights elevated into early next week. Due to the mix of these swells, surf heights may approach advisory levels from late Sunday into early next week. 


East shore surf will remain small through the forecast period due to the absence of trade winds, though locations exposed to north swells could see an uptick early next week. Expect minimal background surf for south facing shores. Southwestern exposures on primarily Kauai and Oahu may receive small to moderate choppy windswell this weekend from strengthening southwest winds ahead of an approaching front. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
