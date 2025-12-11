Maui Surf Forecast for December 12, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 6-8 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 03:51 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:03 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 01:38 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 08:38 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 04:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, medium period northwest swell peaked this morning and will continue to gradually decline this evening through Friday. Another moderate, long period northwest swell that will be generated from a developing gale low just northwest of the offshore waters late Friday will move into the region Sunday and Monday. In addition, a mix of small to moderate size, medium period north swells will arrive this weekend, with a stronger pulse expected late Sunday into Monday, keeping surf heights elevated into early next week. Due to the mix of these swells, surf heights may approach advisory levels from late Sunday into early next week.

East shore surf will remain small through the forecast period due to the absence of trade winds, though locations exposed to north swells could see an uptick early next week. Expect minimal background surf for south facing shores. Southwestern exposures on primarily Kauai and Oahu may receive small to moderate choppy windswell this weekend from strengthening southwest winds ahead of an approaching front.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.