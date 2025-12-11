Queen Kaʻahumanu Center hosts holiday happenings this December

A holiday-themed round of bingo is played by visitors to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. (Credit: QKC)

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is celebrating the holidays with a lineup of community-friendly events planned throughout December, including weekly themed events, keiki zones and more.

Bingo Bells – Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Free bingo Wednesdays at Center Court with chances to win gift cards and exclusive holiday merch from Queen Kaʻahumanu Center retailers while enjoying a festive midweek celebration.

Tinsel Thursdays – Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Families can join Local Handmade Gifts & Décor in front of their store near the Center Court stage for holiday arts and crafts that bring out the season’s creativity.

Frosty Fridays – Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.

In partnership with MEO Youth Services, DJ Ron and Yard Games Hawaiʻi, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center transforms Center Court into a festive keiki zone filled with faux snowfall, holiday music, activities and holiday surprises. Families can enjoy hot cocoa, free holiday photos, keiki crafts and yard games. MEO also offers special winter wands or accessories for a donation.

Gift Wrapping by Maui Nonprofits – Dec. 13 through Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Local nonprofits will host donation-based gift wrapping throughout the month at tables in front of Local Handmade Gifts & Décor next to Center Court. The schedule includes:

Saturday, Dec. 13 – with Ke Kula o Piʻilani

Friday, Dec. 19 – with Na Moku Aupuni o Koʻolau Hui

Saturday, Dec. 20 – with Maui Adult Day Care Centers

Sunday, Dec. 21 – with Ke Kula o Piʻilani

Monday, Dec. 22 – with Women Helping Women

Keiki Club Craft Day – Dec. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Presented by Housemart Ben Franklin Crafts, Keiki Club offers festive hands-on activities for keiki at Center Court.

Shoppers can also take advantage of a 2025 Gift with Purchase offer across Queen Kaʻahumanu Center retailers. Those who spend $200+ at any retailer (excluding food, groceries and services) between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31 will receive a limited-edition Queen Kaʻahumanu Center umbrella and one entry into the 12 Days of Giveaways promotional drawing, beginning Dec. 12.

To redeem, bring receipts totaling $200+ to the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Management Office, located behind Nā Hoku Jewelry Store, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We’re proud to bring a wide range of holiday programming to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center this year,” said Kauwela Shultz, general manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Our goal is to make the center a place where families can gather, celebrate, and enjoy meaningful experiences throughout the season.”

For more information on holiday activities and events, visit https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/.